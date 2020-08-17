Heat wave increasing fire risk, strain on power grid, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been nearly 20 years since California saw an Emergency Stage 3, which brings rolling blackouts.

But with another scorcher Sunday, indoor power officials issued a plea for help as the state has seen several blackouts since Friday.

In a statement issued by California ISO, they announced a Flex Alert until Wednesday.

A persistent record-breaking heat wave in California and the Western states is causing a strain on supplies and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday. California ISO

They also said that there is not a sufficient amount of energy to meet the demand during the heat wave.

By Sunday evening, PG&E warned more than 210,000 customers in the Bay Area that it was “likely” they would be directed to start rolling blackouts. The blackouts, however, were avoided after the state’s grid operator would be able to meet demand.

Back in Sacramento, Metro Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal told FOX40 that some people easily adapt to consistently higher temperatures in a prolonged heat wave.

“People start venturing out as they become a little more used to it,” Vestal said.

But he cautioned that the longer the heat wave persists the likelihood of man-made fires also rises.

“Any little spark will likely cause greater combustion and ignition,” Vestal explained.

In order to prepare for the coming week and Flex Alerts, California ISO issued some recommendations:

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following

before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night. California ISO

For more information, you can visit California ISO’s website.