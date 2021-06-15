Heat Wave: Sacramento County offering motel vouchers for homeless, extending cooling center hours

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With intense heat settling in the region Wednesday, Sacramento County is issuing motel vouchers to people experiencing homelessness.

The respite shelter program will be in place until Monday, as temperatures are forecast to drop, according to county spokesperson Janna Haynes. Capacity will depend on room availability.

People are allowed to bring their partners, pets and possessions during their stay, Haynes said.

In addition to motel vouchers for the unhoused, the county is also extending hours at five cooling centers until 8 p.m. each day through Friday:

1725 28th St., Sacramento

2700 Fulton Ave. Sacramento

5747 Watt Ave. North Highlands

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

3960 Research Drive, Sacramento

The centers will also be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been triggered for the Central Valley and lower Foothills from Thursday morning to Saturday night.

High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.