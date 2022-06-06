SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty died Saturday due to unforeseen health complications, according to a press release from the county.

In a statement, Chuck Winn, the county’s Board of Supervisors Chairman, said his fellow supervisors are “deeply saddened” by her loss.

“Even though Heather had been with our county family for only six months, she had a profound impact on her staff and our elections office. She truly cared about elections and dedicated her life to being a public servant,” Winn said.

According to the release, Ditty spent 26 years working for Sacramento County before starting her tenure with San Joaquin County six months ago.

“She was a gifted leader, beloved civil servant and adored by the election’s community. Countless former colleagues and current staff have shared an outpouring of admiration saying she was kind, funny, outspoken and a true friend and mentor,” Winn said.

“She gave opportunities to so many people both personally and professionally. It is a great loss to San Joaquin County and she will be tremendously missed,” Winn continued.

With the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, San Joaquin County Assistant Registrar Olivia Hale has stepped into Ditty’s role, Winn said.

“Due to Heather’s leadership, experience attention to detail, ability to address issues expeditiously and total commitment to the residents of our county, we are confident this election day will run smoothly and efficiently,” Winn said.