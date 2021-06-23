Heather Gumina Waters’ husband pleads guilty to killing her in 2019

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

(KTXL) — Heather Gumina Waters’ husband pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her in July of 2019.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony John Gumina also pleaded to two other felony domestic violence incidents.

Anthony Gumina’s killing of his wife was preceded by other incidents of domestic violence, the DA’s office said.

In January of 2019, Gumina Waters and her 4-year-old were hiding in the bathroom, following a violent incident, when he kicked in the door. He was later arrested and charged with felony domestic violence.

In July of that year, Gumina Waters’ mother received a text from her saying Gumina tried to kill her.

Gumina Waters had sent the message from the hospital while being treated for a broken collarbone. She said it had happened when Gumina strangled her until she almost passed out.

The following day on July 16, 2019, Gumina Waters’ mother witnessed an argument between the two at their home about “her broken collarbone and how that would look to the District Attorney in Gumina’s pending case.”

After her mother left, the DA says Anthony Gumina killed Heather Gumina Waters in “cold blood.”

He then reported her missing, saying she had run away. Gumina Waters’s body was found “seven weeks and three days later” buried at a property near their home.

The DA’s office says they found her wrapped in carpet with a noose around her neck and still wearing her hospital ID bracelet, smock and arm sling.

Gumina, in a statement to the court, said he “slammed her down onto the floor” and proceeded to suffocate her by “pressing down on her throat and arm at the same time.”

According to the DA, Gumina continued on to say he placed a rope around her neck in order to get her out of the house.

“In true abuser fashion, Gumina blamed Heather for hurting his pride and honor,” the DA’s office said.

Anthony Gumina will be sentenced 30 years to life on Sept. 3.