Helicopter rescues person who fell 50 feet from Eagle Falls near South Lake Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A helicopter rescued someone Wednesday afternoon who had fallen 50 feet from Eagle Falls near South Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said multiple local first responders were called to Emerald State Park for the rescue.

A helicopter had to fly over the steep and rocky terrain to access the victim at the bottom of the falls.

They were flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with unidentified injuries.

“Emergency personnel want to remind all visitors to be careful around the rock formations, waterfalls, rivers, lakes, and trails while recreating in the Lake Tahoe area,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Friday’s post. “Although beautiful, these areas can be very treacherous.”