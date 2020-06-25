Helicopter rescues shooting victim from illegal marijuana grow outside of Patterson

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County sheriff’s helicopter rescued a man Wednesday morning who had been shot when several armed men ambushed an illegal marijuana grow Monday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says early Monday morning they received two anonymous calls about a shooting victim who had been found near Frank Raines Park in Patterson. Deputies abandoned the search when they could not find anyone.

Then around midnight on Wednesday, another person called about the shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department says deputies met up with the caller in a parking lot, where they were told there was an illegal marijuana grow in the canyon along Del Puerto Canyon Road. The caller had been working at the marijuana grow when several armed men robbed them and shot someone. People tried to treat the victim and offered to call for help.

Near the break of dawn, officials say deputies, a sheriff’s helicopter, drones, a SWAT team and a special vehicle operations unit searched for the victim.

He was found around 11 a.m. as he waved down deputies. The sheriff’s department says a long line attached to the helicopter was used to lift him to safety.

He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Sulkowski at 209-525-7032.