Helpline for Sacramento workers impacted by virus now available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Center for Workers’ Rights and the Sacramento Central Labor Council launched a helpline for workers impacted by the coronavirus.

According to a press release, regardless of immigration status, you can access the helpline by calling #211 or 916-905-1625 and get help in both English and Spanish.

The helpline is there to help workers with unemployment, paid family leave, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), disability, sick leave, paid time off and other questions related to the virus.

According to the two organizations, the assistance is free but will only be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During this critical period, when so many members of our community have questions about the impact of the Coronavirus on their working lives, we’re able to waive our eligibility requirements, and make these services available to all Sacramentans at no cost. CWR Founder and Executive Director, Attorney Daniela Urban

According to Urban, individualized consultations are available if they are needed and would be done under the supervision of an attorney.