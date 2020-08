NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Napa County due to the Hennessey Fire, burning east of St. Helena.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for Sage Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road.

The fire has burned approximately 750 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story.

#HennesseyFire off Hennessey Ridge Rd and Chiles Pope Valley Rd, east of St Helena in Napa county is 750 acres. @CALFIRELNUhttps://t.co/nAOCqw09R4 pic.twitter.com/NQL4XddhPC — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2020