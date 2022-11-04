(KTXL) — Caltrans is sharing some tips to keep drivers that are traveling through the mountains this winter safe.

Mountain pass closures

Before heading to your destination it is important to check which highways are closed.

Caltrans has yet to release information stating which mountain passes will be closed for the 2022/2023 season.

Click here for further information on which mountain passes have been closed in previous years.

Before heading to the snow

Prior to heading to the snow, there are measures to take in order to stay safe.

Caltrans said that it is important to make sure that brakes, windshield wipers, defroster, heater and exhaust system in your car are in good condition before hitting the road. In colder months it is important to also check your antifreeze.

Caltrans reminds drivers to add “concentrated windshield washer fluid to the windshield washer fluid reservoir to prevent an icy windshield.”

Tires should also be checked to make sure that “they are properly inflated and the tread is in good condition.” Caltrans also reminds drivers to always carry chains in case they need to be installed on the car when driving through snow.

Caltrans suggests that drivers also carry “an ice scraper or commercial de-icer, a broom for brushing snow off your car, a shovel to free your car if it is “snowed in”, sand or burlap for traction if your wheels should become mired in snow and an old towel to clean your hands,” in your vehicle just in case.

Food, water, blankets and clothing are also recommended in case of a long delay.

Driving Tips

When driving through the snow, Caltrans suggests allowing enough time to get to your destination and keeping your gas tank full in case of any changes or stalls during the trip.

Make sure to slow down and be more observant when driving through the snow as well as keep your windshield and windows clear.

Caltrans also reminds drivers to give snowplows room to work and use caution when passing snow removal equipment.