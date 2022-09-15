SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, museums across the country are offering free tickets in honor of Museum Day.

Museum Day is when museums and cultural institutions are providing free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket. All participants can download one ticket per email address.

Here are the following local museums participating in Museum Day.

Sacramento

The Sacramento History Museum is located at 101 I Street and focuses on the early history of Sacramento with an emphasis on the California Gold Rush.

The California State Railroad Museum is located at 125 I Street and is a “world-class tribute to the role of the “iron horse” in connecting California to the rest of the nation.” The museum showcases numerous restored locomotives and cars dating back to 1862.

The California Automobile Museum is located at 2200 Front Street and it teaches the story of automobiles and the influence it has on our lives.

Stockton

The Haggin Museum is located at Victory Park,1201 North Pershing Avenue and it allows families to travel back in time to learn about Stockton along with California’s history.

Modesto

The Great Valley Museum is located at 2201 Blue Gum Avenue and is on the “first floor of the Science Community Center on the west campus of Modesto Junior College.” The museum is used as a resource for educational institutions in the area.

Lodi

The San Joaquin County Historical Museum is located at 11793 North Micke Grove Road and shows the rich heritage of the region. It explains the history of the Miwok and Yokuts Indians along with the development of modern agriculture.