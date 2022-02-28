SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Julie Bornhoeft with WEAVE, When Everyone Acts Violence Ends, talked to FOX40 after a deadly shooting that killed four people in Sacramento was described as a domestic violence situation.

Bornhoeft is the chief strategy and sustainability officer at WEAVE.

“Prevention has to be a key part,” Bornhoeft said. “We can’t only talk about domestic violence when an adult or children die.”

Anyone who needs help and wants to reach out can call their 24/7 support line at 916-920-2952.

“If calling is not safe, or not your preferred communication. There’s online chat at weaveinc.org,” Bornhoeft said.

WEAVE’s website offers resources such as emergency shelter and counseling. They also have a legal program that can offer help with restraining orders, child custody, divorce and other family law issues.

“We know each situation is different. We are not going to tell anyone what to do. We are simply here to try to help you stay safe,” Bornhoeft said.