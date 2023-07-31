(KTXL) — August 1 is National Night Out, a day that promotes community-building between police agencies and the communities they serve all over the United States.

Police departments in the Sacramento area are participating.

According to the National Association of Town Watch website, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

It continued, “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Below is a list of police departments that will be hosting celebrations, which will happen throughout the Sacramento area on August 1.

Marysville

Triplett Park, 529 Rideout Way, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fairfield

Madison Street and Texas Street, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

West Sacramento

The West Sacramento Police Department caravan will be making stops at the following locations:

•Lighthouse Drive

•Project Homekey

•Suisun Bay Road

•Hemlock Street

•825 Delta Lane

•19th Street

•Meadowlark Circle

•Sausalito Road

•Fowler Road

•3401 Savannah Lane

•Mandeville Way

•Morrow Bay Road

Winters

Police will be making stops at Orchard Village Apartments at 6 p.m., and Winters Village Apartments at 7 p.m.

Lincoln

McBean Park, 65 McBean Park Drive, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Vacaville

Andrews Park, 614 E. Monte Vista Ave, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sacramento

North Natomas Regional Park, 2501 New Market Drive, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Modesto

All events below are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

•Cesar Chavez Park, 619 Sierra Drive

•Martin Luther King Park, 601 Martin Luther King Boulevard

•Lakewood Park, 1000 Eastridge Drive

•Downey Park, 1200 Brighton Avenue

•Davis Park, 2701 College Avenue

•The House Church, 1601 Coffee Road