Here’s a list of Sacramento-area movie theaters reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With most many California counties in the red tier, many businesses are reopening across the state, including movie theaters.

Cinemark announced Friday that 90% of its theaters will be open, with options to book a private watch party and see both new and classic films.

Meanwhile, AMC announced 98% of its theaters reopening nationwide, most of them in California. More are set to reopen March 26.

The Palladio Shopping Center announced its reopening Monday, including its theater.

Regal theaters has not announced any reopening dates and is currently closed.

Here’s a list of theaters in the greater Sacramento area that are reopening:

Sacramento County

Sacramento entered the red tier on March 17.

Century DOCO and XD — 1015 4th Street, Sacramento CA 95814

— 1015 4th Street, Sacramento CA 95814 Century Arden 14 and XD — 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento CA 95825

— 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento CA 95825 Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD — 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841

— 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841 Tower Theater –– 2508 Land Park Dr., Sacramento, CA 95818

–– 2508 Land Park Dr., Sacramento, CA 95818 Century Laguna 16 and XD — 9349 Big Horn Blvd., Elk Grove CA 95758

— 9349 Big Horn Blvd., Elk Grove CA 95758 Century Folsom 14 — 261 Iron Point Rd., Folsom CA 95630

Placer County

Placer County entered the red tier on March 14.

Century Roseville 14 and XD — 1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661

— 1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661 Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD — 6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765

— 6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765 Studio Movie Grill –– 5140 Commons Dr., Rocklin, CA 95677

Yolo County

Yolo County entered the red tier on Feb. 24.

State Theatre –– 322 Main St., Woodland, CA 95695

Sutter County

Sutter County entered the red tier on March 17.

Cinemark Yuba City — 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City CA 95993

Please check your local theaters for showtimes and COVID-19 protocols.