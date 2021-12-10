Here’s how much you need to make to be ‘rich’ in Sacramento

Local News

by: Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever wondered how your income stacks up against your neighbors? New data analysis by Go Banking Rates shows how much you need to make to be considered rich in 50 U.S. cities.

The site used U.S. Census Bureau income data to determine the salary a household needs to earn to be in the city’s top 20% of earners – what they define as “rich.”

In Sacramento, you’ll need to earn $121,986 or more to be considered a “rich” person in the top 20% of the city’s approximate 500,930 residents.

The ultra-rich, or the top 5% of earners in Sacramento, make way more: $345,526 on average, according to the analysis.

In nearly every city Go Banking Rates studied, you’d need a six-figure salary to qualify as “rich.” In some of the priciest spots, you need to be bringing home much more.

Top 10 cities with the highest average income needed to be considered ‘rich’

Rank
City
Lowest Average Income to be Considered ‘Rich”
1San Francisco, Calif.$239,840
2San Jose, Calif. $214,975
3Washington, District of Columbia$189,293
4Seattle, Wash. $186,063
5Oakland, Calif. $161,345
6Boston, Mass.$159,024
7San Diego, Calif. $157,252
8Austin, Texas$145,166
9New York City, New York$144,541
10Denver, Colo.$141,801
Go Banking Rates shows how much you need to make to be considered rich in 50 U.S. cities

Four California cities – San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and San Diego – made the list of the top 10 cities with the highest average income needed to be considered “rich.”

Los Angeles ranked 13th at $135,373 average income needed and Long Beach ranked 19th at $127,021 needed. Sacramento ranked 21st in the list of 50 cities.

Of the 50 cities included, Detroit was the one with the lowest threshold to enter the top 20%. Earning $66,139 or more would land you in the top fifth of the city’s earners.

Nationwide, the Census found the median household income was $67,521 in 2020. That’s a nearly 3% decline from the year before, the first statistically significant drop and perhaps not a big surprise given the pandemic and ensuing economic fallout.

The poverty rate also climbed in 2020 to 11.4%.

See the full list from Go Banking Rates here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News