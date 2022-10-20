(KTXL) — With Halloween around the corner, it can be a stressful holiday for many household pets.

Here are some helpful tips that Sacramento County shared to keep your furry friends safe and stress-free this holiday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Candy

Sacramento County advises making sure to keep chocolate and other candy away from pets as they are very dangerous for dogs and cats.

According to Sacramento County, some Halloween candy contains xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener, which can cause pets’ blood sugar to drop potentially leading to a lack of coordination, seizures or depression.

If pets eat chocolate, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, increased thirst, urination and heart rate, or seizures, the county said.

Ingested candy wrappers can also be a choking hazard for animals and cause intestinal blockage.

Costumes

Sacramento County advises to not put pets in Halloween costumes unless you know for sure that they love it. Pets that are not used to costumes may be stressed while wearing one.

If your pet is dressed up, remember to make sure that the costume does not restrict your pet’s movement or hearing, as well as affect their ability to breathe, bark or meow.

Costumes should be tried on before Halloween to ensure that they fit correctly. If any pets seem uncomfortable or distressed, you should take the costume off.

Pets can be easily frightened by what you wear as well. The county advises people to wear a costume that does not conceal their appearance if the pet gets scared easily.

Decoration Safety

According to Sacramento County, pumpkins are nontoxic for most pets, however, they can cause gastrointestinal issues for pets.

Pets can knock over lit pumpkins and cause a fire while also burning themselves, so be cautious of where you put your jack-o-lanterns.

The county also advises keeping wires and cords away from pets to reduce their chance of injury to electrocution.

Quiet Environment

According to Sacramento County, they suggest that if your pet is stressed or excited by the doorbell leave a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters and refill it when necessary.

The county also advises that pets should be kept in a room away from where trick-or-treaters will be receiving their candy. Make sure to be aware of where your pet is when opening the door for trick-or-treaters so that they do not run outside.

Make sure that all your pets are microchipped and updated with your most current contact information in case they escape.