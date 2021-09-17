Here’s when to expect rain over Valley, Sierra this weekend

Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) — A quick round of rain is expected to pass over the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra on Sunday, potentially passing over areas dealing with wildfires.

The National Weather Service posted its updated rain potential for this weekend.

NWS reported Sacramento has a 35% chance of one-tenth of an inch of rain, Stockton has a 15% chance, and Grass Valley has a 45% chance.

🌧️We have some updated rain potential for this weekend. Here you can find the chance of receiving at least a tenth of an inch of rain for these locations. Best chance looks like late Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates or visit https://t.co/7FMe5tNm40 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uTR2qLI3Hi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 16, 2021

The best chance for rain is overnight into Sunday, NWS said. Rain will likely pass through the Valley around 3 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Sunday in the Sierra.

By the afternoon, the area should be clear, with cool daytime highs.