(KTXL) — Californians this summer have numerous events in the Sacramento area they can attend to enjoy some fireworks.

Here is a list of places in Northern California where you can enjoy a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

Elk Grove

Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Elk Grove, CA, 95624

Cost: Admission is free, parking is $10

Time: 5 pm-10 pm

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Alcohol, personal fireworks and pets (excluding service animals). No in/out parking after 3 pm.

Click here for more information.

Rancho Cordova

Location: Hagan Community Park

Cost: $5 online, $10 at the gate. Parking is $10, cash only

Time: July 3: 4 pm-11 pm, July 4: 9 am-11 pm

Rules: Tickets are required for carnival entry and can be purchased online.

Click here for more information.

Folsom

Location: Folsom Pro Rodeo

Cost: Reserved Admission: $39, General Admission: $29, Family 4-pack General Admission: $100

Time: July 1-3. Gates open at 6 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Strollers and baby carriers are not allowed in the arena area. Pets, weapons (including concealed permitted guns), personal water bottles/outside food and beverages (factory-sealed unopened bottles of water are allowed), noise makers or posters/signs, and chairs of any kind.

Click here for more information.

Yolo County (Sutter Health Park and Woodland)

Location: Sutter Health Ballpark

Cost: $14 if paid in advance, $16 if the ticket is purchased the same day as the event. Parking is an additional $15.

Time: Fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Chairs, re-entry, outside food and drink, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, oversized tote bags. Blankets are allowed and recommended.

Click here for more information

Woodland

Location: Woodland High School

Cost: Free admission

Time: Fireworks show starts at 6 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Personal fireworks, alcohol, glass, and pets. Chairs and blankets are allowed.

Click here for more information

Placer County (Roseville, Lincoln, Tahoe City)

Roseville

Location: @the Grounds

Cost: Free admission. Parking is $10.

Time: Gates open at 4 pm. The fireworks show begins between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside food and coolers. Sealed waters are allowed.

Click here for more information

Lincoln

Location: McBean Memorial Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 pm.

Click here for more information

Tahoe City

Location: 400 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145

Cost: Free admission

Time: 12 pm- 10 pm

Click here for more information

El Dorado County (Placerville, South shore of Lake Tahoe)

Placerville

Location: El Dorado County Fair and Event Center

Cost: $5 per person (Free for kids 6 and under) $10 parking in the tiers. $30 per carload, which includes parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people. $75 for RVs, which also includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people.

Time: Gates open at 3 pm. Fireworks begin between 9:30 pm and 10 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside alcohol, pets, charcoal BBQ grills and glass containers.

Click here for more information

Lake Tahoe (South shore)

Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Cost: Free admission

Time: 9:45 pm-10:05 pm

Rules: Respect the environment and only leave your footprints behind.

Click here for more information

San Joaquin County

Location: Lodi Lake Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: 7-11 am: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 2 pm: Gates open to the public. 9:30 pm: Fireworks show begins.

Rules: Not allowed within the park, per Lodi government: Fireworks, firearms, weapons, knives, vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades and skates, barbeques, personal water crafts, glass containers or bottles, alcohol, animals, pets, fishing poles, wearing attire affiliated with prompting, or sympathizing with a criminal gang.

Stanislaus County

The Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) will take on the Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) at John Thurman Field.

A fireworks show will take place once the game has ended.

Solano County (Vacaville and Suisun City)

Vacaville

Location: Andrews Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: Event starts at 6:30. Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Private use of fireworks. Chairs and blankets are allowed.

Click here for more information

Suisun City

Location: Suisun City Waterfront

Cost: Free admission

Time: 11 am-9:30 pm

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Smoking, open alcohol, BBQs, and pets

Click here for more information

Washoe County

Location: Incline Village Ridgeline Ball Fields (North Lake Tahoe)

Cost: Free admission

Time: Seating for the fireworks show begins at 7 pm. The laser show begins at 930 pm and is immediately followed by a drone show.

Rules: Blankets, beach chairs, picnic baskets and coolers are permitted. No glass allowed.

Click here for more information