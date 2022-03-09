STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are looking for two people accused of trying to steal high-end pet food from stores.

Police said, back in February, two people entered a store on March Lane near Pacific Avenue and stocked their carts with $1,000 worth of specialty pet food. They then attempted to leave without paying.

(Courtesy: Stockton police)

But according to police, they dropped the merchandise and ran to their car. Those same people have been seen at other stores in Modesto, Lodi and Manteca.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jackman at 209-937-8593.