ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – The pedestrian who was fatally hit by a car in Rocklin Saturday night has been identified today.

High school Basketball player Anthony Williams had been confirmed to be the pedestrian in the car incident by the Natomas Unified School District.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of Anthony Williams, a student-athlete who attended Inderkum High School,” said Deidra Powell, Executive Director of the NUSD.

Williams was liked by many people around him including his coach Chris Collins, whom he had lived with from age 10 until he turned 18.

“He moved out about six or seven months ago… I even talked to him the day before it happened, it’s hard to believe he’s gone,” said Collins.

According to Collins, Williams was voted top 50 high school Basketball players in Sacramento.

Inderkum even went deep into the San Joaquin Section playoffs this season.

William’s managed to accomplish all of this in his senior year.

“Anthony joined the Inderkum family this school year. In that short time, he positively contributed to the school on and off the court. He will be greatly missed,” said Powell.

There will be chaplains and counselors at Inderkum tomorrow to support students through this tragic incident.