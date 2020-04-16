High school athletes robbed of National Signing Day during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school athletes, which was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for thousands of student-athletes, it’s just another moment of joy lost to the coronavirus outbreak.

Seventeen-year-old Izzy Fauria will be headed to the University of New Mexico in the fall on a scholarship to run cross country for the Lobos.

“I’m still training in hopes that maybe there’s some summer meets still going on, and if not then just training for New Mexico. So, I’m taking this as a new training opportunity and working on things I probably wouldn’t have worked on during the season,” Fauria told FOX40.

Due to the pandemic, Fauria celebrated National Signing Day without any of her teammates, friends, family and coaches.

“A lot of like my teammates and other seniors who also do sports were going to be signing today, and it was a day that, you know, we were all looking forward to, so it’s disappointing,” said Fauria.

Just another in a long-list of disappointments for graduating seniors this spring.

Fauria is fortunate in one regard because she wasn’t dependent on what is now a canceled spring season for all sports in order to still be rewarded with a scholarship.

She’s also not second-guessing her opportunity given the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

“I mean, I’m nervous just like any other senior would be, you know, to go move to a different state for college. But I have hope and I have faith that the college will take precautions to make us all safe,” said Fauria.

Fall classes at the University of New Mexico don’t start until Aug. 17, so the hope is that Fauria can start her freshman year on campus on time.