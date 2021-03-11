High school football season kicks off Friday night, all sports resume April 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Friday night, the high school football season finally kicks off for the next several weeks, and all sports both indoor and outdoor return April 5.

Rocklin High School Athletic Director Ryan Spears has never been busier.

From spray-painting social distancing dots in the grandstands to moving barriers, meeting with coaches and taking phone call after phone call, Spears is in charge of it all for Thunder athletics.

“It doesn’t stop ringing, and I get a ton of emails,” Spears said.

Being athletic director includes working through all the practice and game schedules for all the teams.

“That’s the number one thing that’s been the hardest is where are we going to be able to put teams to practice and things,” Spears told FOX40. “We’ve talked to our district and we’re going to be using the middle schools, elementary school multi-purpose rooms. We’re going to have morning practices. It’s just a huge matrix that we had to put up.”

Starting April 5, all 24 sports at Rocklin High School will be going at the same time.

That’s 62 different levels between the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams and more than 1,200 student-athletes.

Limited family members will be allowed to attend games, socially distanced of course, which presents another issue to overcome.

“So, we’re also trying to figure out how to do online ticketing now. Everything is cashless so it’s all these learning things that are happening at one time,” Spears explained.

Not to mention, they have to test all athletes for COVID-19 48-hours before games.

“The testing is going to be … we have to figure that out as a district and we’re working on it. That actually might keep me up at night now that you mentioned it,” Spears said.

With all those athletes playing over the next three months another person facing long hours is Rocklin High School’s athletic trainer, Torey Walter.

“Mostly the over-use injuries. That’s what I’m seeing a lot of right now,” Walter said. “The multiple-sport athletes with everything opening up at the same time. Shin-splints, I’ve also got a couple of concussion protocols going on right now.”

Walter does have help with team doctors and a student-staff to cover all the needs.

The best part is finally seeing the athletes do what they love.

“You can just tell the environment and spirit has definitely been lifted,” Walter explained.

“You kind of see there is a little bit more of an energy coming back to school, and you can see a little bit more of a spring in our athletes’ step now,” Spears said.

Be sure to check out FOX40’s Final Quarter starting Friday night at 10:45 p.m. for the best local high school football highlights.