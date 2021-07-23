High school football to resume Aug. 20, practice on Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After more than a year of challenges and altered schedules, the high school football season is ready to go.

“I am cautiously optimistic for this year, which again, we’re a month away. We’re less than a month away. August 20th is the first day of football,” said Will DeBoard, assistant commissioner of the Sac Joaquin Section.

In fact, teams will be on the field conducting their first practices this coming Monday. The section office says they are planning for a season as normal as possible.

“I think we are expecting practice to start on Monday, and anything after that is just like… You know, it’s just been such a weird last year-and-a-half, but we’re planning on things being as normal as possible,” DeBoard said.

But while games and practices, for the most part, will be normal, schools and school districts are still determining things such as masks, testing and stadium capacity.

“We haven’t heard how many people are going to be allowed in the stands, we haven’t heard whether or not we’ll be able to have a snack bar this year. Those things are very important to high school sports from a financial standpoint,” said Jason Adams, Rocklin football coach.

Adams has been coaching football at Rocklin High for several years, telling FOX40 the Thunder program lost a substantial amount of money last year. That is why he believes those in charge will err on the side of caution when it comes to testing athletes.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m not in their shoes but I would see testing as one way that theey would say, ‘Hey, we’re doing everything we can to keep this place safe,’” Adams said.

“I think this year is going to be a little bit messy in the sense of, there probably are going to be some games canceled. Maybe not as much as there were this last year, and not everybody gets 10 games in, but I feel pretty good that everybody is going to get the majority of their season in. And it certainly feels that way,” DeBoard said.

Practice begins Monday and the first games will happen on Aug. 20.