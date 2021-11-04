High school student in Stockton arrested after loaded handgun found in jacket

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at a Stockton high school was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was found in his jacket, officials reported.

The Franklin High School student was escorted to the principal’s office for vaping in class just before 1 p.m., according to the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association.

Officials said the boy was uncooperative, so the principal requested he be searched by the school’s resource officer.

During the search, the officer found a 9mm Glock pistol in the student’s jacket and a loaded magazine in his backpack, officials said.

The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.