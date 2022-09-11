ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove.

According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.”

The officer proceeded to follow behind the vehicle and waited for additional officers to assist.

The driver of the vehicle who was later identified as Juan Reyes, 28, took off at a high speed, according to the post.

Reyes turned down the driveway of Valley Hi Country Club and continued driving at a high speed until he hit a tree. Reyes then ran from the vehicle leaving an injured woman in the car.

According to the post, officers were able to contain Reyes near the driving range. Reyes then refused to follow the officer’s commands and was taken into custody. When he was taken into custody officers located a loaded 9MM magazine under Reyes.

The woman inside the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the post, Reyes was medically cleared and then taken to the Main Jail and booked on charges of “vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, evading, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, resisting arrest, hit and run, and active warrants.”