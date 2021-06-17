High-temperature records likely to be broken Thursday in the Central Valley

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through Saturday, and records are likely to be broken this week with highs in the triple digits.
High temperature records in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are likely to be broken on Thursday with forecast highs near 110 degrees.
The California ISO issued a Flex Alert beginning Thursday evening, urging people to conserve electricity at peak evening hours.
The National Weather Service has placed most of our region in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.
Officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
HEAT EXHAUSTION:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.
HEAT STROKE:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.