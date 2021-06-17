High-temperature records likely to be broken Thursday in the Central Valley

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through Saturday, and records are likely to be broken this week with highs in the triple digits.

High temperature records in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are likely to be broken on Thursday with forecast highs near 110 degrees.

Very HOT temperatures today over the valley and foothills with temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to 113 degrees for the hottest locations. Record highs are forecast for this date throughout the valley. Try to limit outdoor activity and stay in cool places. #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/OY8K5Wsa95 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 17, 2021

The California ISO issued a Flex Alert beginning Thursday evening, urging people to conserve electricity at peak evening hours.

The National Weather Service has placed most of our region in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.

Officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

⚠️An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect thru 9 pm Sat. Record breaking high temps are possible. Heat risk like this significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses. Please plan accordingly. For your latest forecast head to https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/uVIbavPz8I — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 17, 2021

Heat Safety Tip Reminders from Olivia DeGennaro