(FOX40.COM) — A crash is currently blocking Highway 50 near downtown Sacramento, according to Caltrans.

The transportation department said the affected area is Highway 50 heading west at the southbound Interstate 5 connector ramp.

Image of a crash on Highway 50 on Dec 27, 2023. (Image Credit: Caltrans | X)

Caltrans added that drivers passing through the area should expect delays and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said that one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but their condition is currently unknown.

“Please drive safely on this rainy afternoon,” the agency said in a social media post.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.