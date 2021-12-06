Highway 50 closed in both directions near Camino due to pursuit

CAMINO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit ended on eastbound Highway 50 near Camino, prompting a closure of the highway Monday morning.

The incident began in Solano County, and the pursuit lasted just under an hour.

The driver of a Ford F-150 remains inside the truck as officials with the California Highway Patrol and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office attempt to get the driver to surrender.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.