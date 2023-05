(KTXL) — A pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue Tuesday morning.

The collision, which happened around 5 a.m., resulted in the closure of all eastbound lanes of Highway 50.

Traffic was diverted off onto 65th Street.

Traffic backed up a good portion of eastbound Highway 50 and State Route 99.

CalTrans said eastbound lanes of Highway 50 reopened around 7:15 a.m.