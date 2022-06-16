PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of miles of Highway 70 remain closed days after multiple mudslides covered the roadway with debris, and Caltrans does not know when the stretch will be ready to reopen.

The mudslides closed down an almost 50-mile stretch of Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon on Sunday. The roadway is closed from Jarbo Gap in Butte County to Greenville Wye in Plumas County. The stretch is located about 97 miles north of Sacramento.

Caltrans said there were multiple slides between Rock Creek Dam and Belden. One of the two major slides that cover Highway 70 in Plumas County covered the roadway in tree trunks and rocks.

Caltrans shared photos showing an aerial view of the damage and the work that remains ahead of crews. They said that aside from cleaning up the roadway, there is work to do both above and below the highway.

“We understand that this closure is inconvenient but please be patient with us and our contractor as we work to repair the damage and make the roadway safe for you. The safety of our crews, contractor, and the traveling public comes first,” Caltrans said in a social media post.

Last year, Caltrans responded to the same roadway after a rockslide closed it down.

Caltrans said the slides took place near a major wildfire burn scar. The Camp Fire, 2018’s deadliest and most destructive, started in the canyon, as well as last year’s devastating Dixie Fire.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.