PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A nearly 50-mile stretch of Highway 70 remains closed after numerous mudslides took place near a major wildfire burn scar.

Some smaller slides crews have been able to clean up, but the bigger ones will be the tougher job.

“Hopefully get one lane of traffic open to the public as soon as possible,” Christopher Woodward, with Caltrans, said.

One of two major slides that cover Highway 70 in Plumas country covered the roadway in tree trunks and rocks. Officials said it’s going to take extensive work before it is all cleared up.

“Get access into the area, so they can further assess what kind of roadway damage we are dealing with,” Woodward said.

Caltrans said the mudslides covered the highway between Rock Creek Dam and Belden. Plumas County search and rescue had to save people whose cars were stuck in the debris.

It’s the latest unforeseen event for the canyon. Late last year, crews twice responded after a rockslide closed down the highway.

The Camp Fire, 2018’s deadliest and most destructive, started in the canyon and so did last year’s devastating Dixie Fire.

“This seems to be in the area of the burn scar of last year’s Dixie fire,” Woodward said.

It’s a stretch of road that helps connect rural communities and helps connect people with nature. But for now, it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“It’s good for the traveling public to keep in mind if they are heading out to areas or highways in inclement weather events, am I traveling into a recent burn scar area? Keep an eye on weather and highways when you are doing so,” Woodward said.

Crews are worried more slides could occur. Currently, Caltrans doesn’t know when the highway will reopen.