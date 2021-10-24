Highway 70 blocked in multiple areas by landslides, flooding

(KTXL) — Multiple sections of Highway 70 are closed after rockslides and flooding, officials reported Sunday.

In Butte County, a rockslide completely blocked lanes at the Plumas County line.

A mudslide in Oroville also blocked both lanes.

In Sutter County, a section of Highway 70 north of Kempton Road is now closed, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement Sunday.

Three to 6 inches of water cover the roadway, making it unsafe for travel, CHP said.

Motorists are advised to take Highway 99 as an alternate route.

This story is developing.

