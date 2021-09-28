4 injured in crash on Highway 99 in Galt

The Latest – Tuesday, Sept. 28
7 a.m.
Northbound Highway 99 has reopened.
Officials told FOX40 five cars were involved in the collision, and four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Original story below:
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 in Galt.
Northbound Highway 99 is closed to traffic at Twin Cities Road, the Cosumnes Fire Department reported.
No other details have been reported by officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.