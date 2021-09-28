4 injured in crash on Highway 99 in Galt

The Latest – Tuesday, Sept. 28

7 a.m.

Northbound Highway 99 has reopened.

Officials told FOX40 five cars were involved in the collision, and four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

At 0559 Cosumnes Fire units responded to a multiple vehicle incident NB99 at Twin Cities. Units arrived in 6 minutes, declared an MCI and requested additional resources. 5 vehicles involved, 4 patients to area hospitals by FD medic units. pic.twitter.com/YHpVauVqZ0 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) September 28, 2021

Original story below:

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 in Galt.

Northbound Highway 99 is closed to traffic at Twin Cities Road, the Cosumnes Fire Department reported.

No other details have been reported by officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cosumnes Fire units are at the scene of a multiple vehicle collision on NB99 at Twin Cities. NB99 is closed at this time. PIO is available at the scene. — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) September 28, 2021