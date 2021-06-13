Highway 99 detour options for the workweek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FixSac99 project progress inches forward.

For Henry Ortiz, it was a busy weekend perfecting detours around the Highway 99 closure.

“I would recommend taking (Interstate 5),” Ortiz said.

So does Caltrans. Whether drivers are coming from Elk Grove and going to downtown Sacramento or the other way around, Caltrans says I-5 is going to be the safest bet.

Drivers can also try their luck with Franklin Boulevard, but they should be prepared for stop and go traffic.

“The roads are very unpredictable,” Ortiz said.

If neither option sounds good. Caltrans also recommends driver take Elk Grove Florin Road, Power Inn Road, Grant Line or Bradshaw Road.

“Sometimes we have to make sacrifices in order to keep improving and expanding,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says, so far, the detours have made life a little easier. He hopes that continues into the week.

“Being cautious now more than ever,” Ortiz said. “ Focus on the road, those texts, messages ain’t important. Being distracted or arguing in the car isn’t important,” Ortiz said.

Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free light rail service until Tuesday. Caltrans recommends people work from home or take time off. But for drivers, they recommend heading out an hour early.