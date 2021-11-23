Highway 99 in Sutter County reopens after CHP pursues man who is possibly armed

The Latest – Tuesday, Nov. 22:
1:40 p.m.
CHP Yuba-Sutter officers said that one person is in now custody.
1:17 p.m.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 99 has reopened.
Original story below.
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Highway 99 is closed in both directions near West Riego Road in Sutter County.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are assisting California Highway Patrol with a “critical incident.”
The incident began as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle with a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy, officials said.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 a man stated he was armed and threatened to shoot the deputies.
Civilians are advised to avoid the area at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.