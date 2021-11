(KTXL) — Highway signs honoring fallen Officer Natalie Corona were unveiled in her hometown of Arbuckle Thursday.

The highway signs will be placed along a 5-mile stretch of Interstate 5 through Arbuckle in Colusa County.

Corona was killed in the line of duty in 2019 while responding to a three-car crash. A man who was not involved in the crash walked up to her and opened fire.

Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway sign unveiled today during a ceremony in the fallen officer’s hometown of Arbuckle, Colusa County. NB & SB signs are along 5-mile stretch of I-5 through Arbuckle. @CaltransHQ @AsmAguiarCurry @CASenatorJim @ChpWilliams pic.twitter.com/GgDsSUMslz — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 4, 2021