Hiker, K-9 rescued after getting stranded in Desolation Wilderness

A hiker and her K-9 were rescued Sunday after getting stranded in Desolation Wilderness. (Courtesy El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hiker and her K-9 partner were rescued by El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after getting lost in Desolation Wilderness.

The sheriff’s office Search and Rescue team went to the Tahoe National Forest and learned the hiker had become disoriented while trying to go down Horsetail Falls and Pyramid Creek.

Both the hiker and her K-9, Marley, got stuck in steep rocky terrain and had minor injuries.

The SAR team had to use a special harness for Marley, who had injuries to her paws.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hiker and her K-9 were both rescued safely.