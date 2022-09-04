Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (KTXL) — A man hiking near Lake Loon suffered a heat-related emergency Saturday, El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

Fire officials said the man was hiking with others on trails south of the lake when he required rescuing.

According to the district, several ground crews responded and “CHP H-24 and Careflight provided eyes in the sky.”

Fire officials said Careflight located the party and loaded the patient into the air ambulance after which he was taken to a hospital for treatment.