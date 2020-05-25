Hiker’s report leads to rescue of 7 people from Stanislaus River

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Fire Department rescued 7 people who lost their rafts and inner tubes in the class four rapids near Goodwin Canyon Dam.
Officials say a hiker saw four adults and one child in the Stanislaus River yelling for help around 2:48 p.m. Sunday and reported it to authorities.
After about three hours, six adults and one child were rescued with the help of a Cal Fire helicopter, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corps of Engineers Rangers.
No injuries were reported.