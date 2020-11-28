Historic Folsom District keeps ice skating a holiday tradition amid pandemic

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The ice skating rink in Old Folsom is a tradition just 8 years old, but one that has been found to be valuable to shopkeepers in the Historic Folsom District.

But this year, the ice rink has added benefits.

“We’ve all been under COVID fatigue and so if we can get out and be safe and be healthy, I think it’s a great thing and I encourage it,” said ice skater Reese Hunter.

Traditional holiday events like ice skating are no longer common in a pandemic that has seen a surge of infections.

For instance, the Santa Parade, which drew shoppers to downtown Sacramento, has been canceled. Dozens of holiday craft fairs, like the yearly Crocker Artisan Fair, which drew huge crowds to an indoor venue, have also been canceled.

Old Sacramento is trying to keep family activities alive, promoting its Waterfront Ferris wheel. However, its Theatre of Lights has been canceled this year.

However, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink’s 25-year run is over — at least for this year. The Downtown Partnership recognizes that the Golden 1 Center across the street is no longer staging holiday events like ice shows, concerts and Kings basketball games.

While regulars at downtown Sacramento’s ice rink will have to wait until next year, the folks at the Folsom Historic District Association went through great pains to make sure its ice rink would be open this holiday season.

“We are here and very, very happy,” proclaimed Karen Holmes, president of the Folsom Historic District Association Board.

They are happy that health officials approved a meticulous operating plan that includes frequent cleaning, mask requirements and an online reservation system to control the number of people on the ice.

And skaters Jennifer McIrvin and her daughter, Elle, were equally happy.

“Yeah, this is a great opportunity to come out and get some exercise and have fun right before Christmas,” McIrvin said.

Melanie Spring also brought her grandkids to skate.

“It’s a fun family time and it’s important for us to be able to enjoy activities in the midst of COVID,” Spring said.

Of course, the merchants in the Historic Folsom District will also benefit.

The main street is closed, making the district into a promenade.

“So folks can spread out and walk through the district and still find that holiday joy down here, but do it with respectful distance,” Holmes said.

The rink opened just in time for Small Business Saturday. The weekend following Thanksgiving is usually the busiest weekend of the Christmas season for the district’s merchants.

Among the other events scheduled for the Historic Folsom District is the tree-lighting ceremony, scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. People can watch the event on the Folsom Historic District Association’s Facebook page.