Historic restaurant Giusti’s in Walnut Grove burns down

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A historic Walnut Grove restaurant has burned down Thursday afternoon.

Giusti’s Place is the oldest restaurant and bar in the California Delta and has been in business for more than 100 years, according to their website.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“It’s heartbreaking for the local residents who consider this a second home and for all the employees that are now out of a job,” said Christopher Lee, who lives nearby. “It’s a tradition that’s now gone.”

Four generations have owned and worked at this restaurant and it’s clear from the few people who spoke with FOX40 that the owners took pride in making people feel at home with their service and food.