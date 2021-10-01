Hit-and-run driver sentenced in 2019 killing of Yuba City eighth grader

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The woman found guilty of killing a teenager in a hit-and-run two years ago as he walked to his eighth grade classroom will spend at least 15 years to life behind bars.

Friday’s sentencing hearing in Sutter County came less than one month after jurors found Constance Addison guilty of four charges tied to the death of Alec Flores, including second-degree murder.

Cameras were not allowed to record the victim impact statement, but through tears, Flores’ mother, Tara Flores, told Addison they would always have an empty seat at the table because of what she did.

His father said that since Alec Flores was killed, he doesn’t dream anymore but only has nightmares.

Two years after his death, a memorial was still in the place where Addison took Alec Flores’ life by running up on the sidewalk as the 13-year-old walked to Franklin Elementary School.

Addison’s request for a new trial was denied Friday.

In addition to murder, Addison was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and misdemeanor child endangerment. Her own three children were in the car at the time of the crash.

At the time, her blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.24, three times the legal limit.

“We’re happy that justice was served,” Tara Flores said. “We miss Alec and we hope people will take this lesson and drive sober. What happened to Alec shouldn’t have happened to him.”

“I really have a problem with the criticism that my client has no remorse. Like I told the judge, she’s a broken woman,” said Addison’s defense attorney, Roberto Marquez. “She’s almost incapable of speaking, not because she doesn’t care but because she is so emotionally destroyed by this case. So it did surprise me that she spoke because that took a lot of effort on her part.”

Alec Flores was described as a teen who had a principled sense of what was right and wrong and who was passionate about football and wrestling. His loved ones have established a youth sports scholarship corporation in his honor to help other young people challenge themselves in the competition of their choice.

