STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man was seriously injured after being hit with a car Saturday.

Officials say the hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. at a parking lot on West Hammer Lane near Arguello Drive. Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to release any information on a suspect.

A woman was also injured and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

If you have any information call Stockton police.

This is a developing story.