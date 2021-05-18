Hmong community in Elk Grove organizes recall petition against mayor

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some members of the Hmong community in Elk Grove have organized a recall effort against Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

According to a news release Tuesday by Elk Grove Hmong Americans, “The petition for recall format filed on May 10, 2021 met the form and wording requirements and has been approved for circulation.”

Singh-Allen won the Elk Grove mayoral race in 2020 with 46.9% of the vote against incumbent Steve Ly, who lost with 35.2% of the vote.

Ly was mayor of Elk Grove from 2016 to 2020 and was the first ethnically Hmong mayor in the U.S.

Prior to the election, while Singh-Allen was an Elk Grove Unified School Board Trustee, she accused Ly’s supporters of harassment.

Singh-Allen claimed she got anonymous texts and calls from Hmong supporters of Ly who opposed her appointment to the board.

“I had several phone calls from blocked numbers cussing me out that I didn’t deserve it,” Singh-Allen told FOX40 in August 2020. “It hurt.”

In response to her allegations, the Hmong American Kinship sent a letter Singh-Allen demanding she apologizes to the Hmong community and undergo cultural sensitivity training or resign from her position.

“Without a comprehensive understanding of the Hmong culture, you have emboldened racial attacks against the Hmong community during a time when racial tensions have skyrocketed and Asian Americans, in particular, are already experiencing a spike in hate crimes related to the global pandemic,” the letter reads.

According to the release, the Hmong community in Elk Grove has until Oct. 21, 2021, to collect about 10,470 signatures in order to move forward with the effort.