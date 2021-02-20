Hockey fans excited as outdoor NHL games begin in South Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Hockey League took over Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe this week for two outdoor games.

Due to COVID-19, they didn’t allow anyone near the golf course, but fans in the area got creative to take a peek at the rink.

Tim Harris who owns a nearby kayak shop said he and his friend improvised by taking kayaks out in the water to get a glimpse of the action.

“I was expecting just my friend and I, an maybe a couple other kayakers and mainly boats, but a surprising turnout,” Harris said.

The event attracted many NHL fans throughout region.

“A once in a lifetime opportunity. We wanted to support our team, and we wanted to get out to the snow. And it’s a perfect combination,” said Joe Dominguez.

Although fans weren’t allowed to watch in person, many still enjoyed the snow.

“I think we are going to go check out the lake because again we are from Vegas we don’t have nature as beautiful as this,” said RJ Mecham.

Someone who didn’t have to make the trip is local resident Hans Epstein.

“The only bummer was no fans allowed at the games,” Epstein said.

Epstein, a massive hockey fan, moved to the area in the 70s, and although he was relegated to watching the game on TV, he’s already made a few fan friends, which is a win in his book.

“They saw my jersey, so we talked that was cool,” Epstein said.

NHL fans say despite not being able to go to the games, they’ll still be in area all weekend.