‘Hold me accountable’: Stockton Mayor-elect Kevin Lincoln sets up meetings with city leaders during mayoral transition

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Most of the ballots are in and it’s clear there will be a new mayor in Stockton.

Political newcomer and challenger Kevin Lincoln beat out incumbent Michael Tubbs.



“It’s a huge responsibility and it’s one that I will not and am not taking lightly. The people of Stockton have voted for change. Indeed, without a doubt, there are some expectations, and I fully expect the people of Stockton to hold me accountable, every step of the way,” Lincoln said.

In a letter sent out Tuesday night, Tubbs conceded the race and touted his and the city’s successes over the last four years.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Mayor of my hometown. I am incredibly proud of the work we accomplished together as a community.” Mayor Michael Tubbs

Tubbs went to say he will continue to work to move Stockton forward and congratulated his opponent.

“I congratulate Kevin Lincoln and wish him the best as our new mayor. He will need all of our support as we still have issues of poverty, education, health, and especially COVID-19 that must be addressed.” Mayor Michael Tubbs

In turn, Mayor-elect Lincoln acknowledged the work Tubbs has done through the years.

“I thank Mayor Tubbs for his service to our city as mayor for the last four years, and even four years prior to that, serving on City Council. I want to thank you for his leadership, thank you for his ingenuity, that he’s brought to our city and the passion that he’s had for Stockton,” Lincoln said.

What the newly elected mayor will do with some of Tubbs’ most notable initiatives like his advanced peace violence prevention and Tubbs’ privately-funded universal basic income programs, among others, remains to be seen.

“I haven’t had access to the data to really understand what’s working and what’s not working, and those are conversations that I want to have not only with community, but with other council and with the city staff as well,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln said the people of Stockton voted for change and he wants the community to know he’s ready to work to deliver it.

“I’m always going to do everything within my power to put the people and the needs of Stockton first as we move forward, and we will move our city and our community forward together,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln said there’s a lot of work to be done. During the transition period, he said he’s setting up meetings with each councilmember and other city staff, including police chief Eric Jones before he’s sworn in.