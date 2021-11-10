Holiday travel ramps up at SMF 2 weeks out from Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, airports across the county are gearing up for busy holiday travel.

With more people starting to travel through the air again, officials at the Sacramento International Airport told FOX40 that things are going back to how they were before the pandemic.

“We are currently looking 85% where we were pre-pandemic,” said SMF’s Scott Johnston.

Travelers trying to beat the holiday crowds noticed that operations are changing back to how they were.

“It was pretty smooth today, and I am happy about that,” said traveler Ulises Alvarado Llames.

“Like a year ago, the planes would be 30, 40, 50% full,” explained traveler Matthew Smith. “I came in from Dallas and it was 100% capacity.”

Johnston said SMF expects this year’s numbers to rival what they had back in 2019.

The message: be prepared.

Prior to 2020, SMF saw consistent growth in people arriving and departing for the month of November. Last year, the airport saw a 57% decrease from the year before.

Johnston said this year the numbers could look similar to 2019 with around 1 million passengers in that November.

“A lot of times our parking will fill up quickly. If you have another way to get to the airport, we encourage you to do that,” Johnston advised. “Being dropped off is a major stress relief.”

COVID-19 guidelines, like mask mandate, are still in effect.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, airport officials are warning people to start preparing holiday travel immediately.

“The more time you have, the less stress you will probably experience,” Johnston said.

Travelers can get their flight status or parking availability through updates on SMF’s website.