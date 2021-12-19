Holiday travelers plan ahead of this week’s winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With stormy weather expected to roll in on Tuesday, the rain has many people planning ahead to ensure safe holiday travel.

Last week’s storms with strong gusts of wind, heavy rain and lots of snow had many planning ahead for their travel time on the road and in the air.

Pilot Alan Johnson with the NorCal Flight Club will be leaving ahead of schedule from the Nut Tree Airport because of the storm expected to hit this week.

“That’s actually why we’re scheduling it for tomorrow because the weather is supposed to be fairly well, fairly good. And weather is one of the weather biggest factors for safe flying,” Johnson explained.

His nonprofit company will fly a client to Salinas for an outreach prison program for those transitioning back to living on the outside.

“This is going to be probably the only time to make this flight before Christmas,” Johnson said.

The NorCal Travel Forecast showed valley showers and light mountain snow for Tuesday at 3,500 feet and continuing through Thursday.

“During holiday traffic, that’s way better than driving,” Johnson said.

But Kenneth Fowler, the starter of the harness races at Cal Expo, will take to the highways right after work.

“I’m leaving tonight after the last race and heading back to Pleasanton to beat the storm that’s coming this week,” Fowler told FOX40. “After what I witnessed last Sunday, with the winds and the rain and the overturned vehicles heading through the Benicia Bridge and all that, I wanted to get a head start early.”

Fowler said an early Christmas family gathering was cut short in Sacramento, so his brother could head back to Oregon.

“Cause he wanted to beat the storm also,” Fowler said.