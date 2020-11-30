Holiday travelers returning as health officials keep an eye on virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The following Sunday after any major holiday is usually a big travel day as people return home from their trips.

But this Sunday was not.

“It’s actually not that bad,” said Vivian McGrath who traveled to Huntington Beach. “It was light.”

The amount of people coming down the escalator might be more than the past few months, but it was less crowded than past years.

“I was expecting a big crowd and there wasn’t, which was really nice,” said Liz Bales, who returned from Orange County.

Bales travels almost every month. She’s a working physician and is pleased about the restrictions airlines have in place.

“It was pretty frustrating because it was putting me at risk, my mom at risk and my job,” Bales told FOX40. “Now, people are really paying attention, and it’s a safe travel experience.”

As many return, state leaders are encouraging all travelers coming into the state to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mike Nations, who had to travel for work, says he doesn’t have an issue with it.

“No, that doesn’t bother me,” Nations said.

Joey, who is coming back from Las Vegas, says he wasn’t aware of the travel advisory.

“I haven’t heard about that. I’ll have to look into that,” Joey said. “If I come up with some symptoms, then I will quarantine. Until then, I’m just going to be chilling for real.”

Health officials locally and nationally will keep an eye to see if there is a surge of COVID-19 infections from Thanksgiving travel.

Airport officials told FOX40 they won’t know just how many people have traveled through the airport until Monday.