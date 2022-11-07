SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday the Holiday Tree arrived in Old Sacramento for the 2022 season.

This year is the largest tree ever standing at 65 feet tall, which will be decorated with 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, and 400 strobes. The tree will be lit on Nov. 23.

The Holiday Tree is a Tapered White Fir that was cut from Shasta County above the snow lines to ensure its freshness.

After being cut, the tree was then delivered to Sacramento by Carlton Christmas Trees. They use a patented process to moisture seal the tree while it’s being delivered.