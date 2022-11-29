SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holiday season is underway and in the Sacramento area, a collection of trees will put you in the spirit of the season.

Here are the different holiday trees in Sacramento and surrounding communities.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Visitors and Sacramento-area residents can look at the holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. The 2022 tree stands 65 feet tall and is decorated with about 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes along with other specialty lights.

The lighting ceremony for the tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront was lit up for the first time for the holiday on Nov. 23.

Not only does the tree offer a nice sight for the holiday season, but the Theatre of Lights also offers nightly entertainment.

The Theatre of Lights show features a live-action retelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a live dramatization on the balconies above K Street in Old Sacramento, according to the Old Sacramento Waterfront website.

Click here for a schedule of the Theatre of Lights show.

California Capitol Tree

Another tree in Sacramento is located on the west steps of the State Capitol downtown. The tree has been a tradition in Sacramento for 91 years, starting in 1931.

The tree stands 65 feet tall and the 2022 tree came from the community of Camino in the Sierra Nevada.

This year’s tree will be illuminated by approximately 14,000 LED lights with about 250 traditional ornaments and 250 handmade ornaments made by children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the Governor’s Office.

The 2022 Capitol tree lighting will take place on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

Citrus Heights

The tree at Citrus Heights stands at City Hall on 6360 Fountain Square Drive. The tree is also a tradition in the community, which holds a tree lighting ceremony annually.

The tree lighting is one of the events that the city hosts every year.

This year’s tree lighting will take place on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Folsom

The city of Folsom has a tree in its historic district that lights up in the center of the ice rink in the plaza, according to the city.

Throughout the 2022 holiday season, Santa will make an appearance in the plaza on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are also free carriage rides that begin at Decatur and Sutter streets throughout the season, according to the city.

This year’s tree lighting ceremony begins on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Roseville

The tree at the City of Roseville is located at the corner of South Grant Street and Vernon Street in downtown Roseville.

The tree is typically lit up in a lighting ceremony and Roseville celebrates the holiday season with a Tree Grove, Gingerbread House Contest, and a North Pole Tavern, which has tastings for wine and beer.

This year’s tree lighting will take place on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Rocklin

The tree at Rocklin is at Quarry Park and is typically lit up in a ceremony in the area in an event hosted by the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce.

Quarry Park is located at 4000 Rocklin Road.

This year’s tree lighting will be the city’s 15th annual event and will take place on Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln

The city of Lincoln has a tree that stands at Beermann Plaza on 640 5th Street.

The city also hosts a lighting ceremony every year for its tree near Lincoln Town Square. This year’s tree lighting is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with a parade taking place at 4:30 p.m.